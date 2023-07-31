Pee-Wee Herman's Peculiar Rides: The Strangest Cars From Paul Reubens' Movies

Paul Reubens has died at the age of 70 after privately dealing with cancer for six years. Reubens is most famous for playing Pee-wee Herman in a string of movies and specials spanning five decades. The iconic character made his debut back in the '70s, and Reubens was still playing Pee-wee until relatively recently. Reubens' career stalled following a controversial arrest in the 1990s, but in recent years the comedic actor had managed to mount a comeback.

Netflix released "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" in 2016, and this would turn out to be the last full-length film Reubens starred in. His most famous work is 1985's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," which was also the first time Pee-wee appeared on the big screen. He is also known for "Pee-wee's Playhouse," an odd series that ran throughout the late 1980s. While you may remember Pee-wee pedaling around on his custom bicycle, cars are also featured in his films. Fittingly, some of the vehicles showcased in the movies weren't what could be described as normal.