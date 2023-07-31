Why Your iPhone's Flashlight Isn't Working (And How To Fix It)

Remember when flashlights used to be entirely separate devices and not a built-in smartphone feature? Well, they still are, but since many people carry their phones around more often than a flashlight, there's a better chance you'll find yourself reaching into your pocket rather than digging through a drawer when you need to peek into dark areas.

And using the flashlight on your iPhone is extremely straightforward, to be sure. However, you might turn it on one day and find that the reappropriated camera flash isn't working properly. Thankfully, with how iPhones are built, your flashlight problems are more likely to be the result of a software hiccup rather than hardware failure.

The problem may not even be a glitch in the first place. When the flashlight icon is held down from the Command Center menu, it opens a slider that allows you to control the brightness. If you see the flashlight brightness slider on your screen, it's probably just on the lowest setting, and sliding a finger up the screen should increase the brightness (and turn the flashlight on). If you're not using the manual brightness adjustment feature, however...