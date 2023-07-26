Porsche's Electric Car Roadmap Gives One Model Special Treatment

Today, Porsche announced plans to fully electrify 80% of its model lineup by the year 2030, with one very significant exception. According to Porsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums, the Macan compact SUV will be the first to go all-electric, followed by the 718 sports car (previously known as the Boxster and Cayman). Finally, the brand's best-selling vehicle — the Cayenne SUV — will join them.

Notably absent from that list is the iconic 911, which joined the Porsche fleet nearly 60 years ago in 1964, and comprised 13% of the brands sales in 2022. In comments made to Reuters, Dums said that "we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine."

That goal may prove challenging, as Europe has already implemented a ban on producing new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles after 2035. However, there is a loophole exempting cars running on synthetic e-fuels that Porsche aims to take advantage of to prolong the rear-engine sports car.

E-fuels, or "electrofuels," are synthetic gas made from carbon dioxide waste products and hydrogen produced by renewable power sources. While e-fuels significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels, they're also quite expensive. For this reason, the usage of e-fuel will likely be reserved for niche products like Porsche's flagship 911.

Porsche isn't the only automaker that lobbied for e-fuels to be exempted from the upcoming ban on ICE vehicles in Europe. Italian automaker Ferrari was also instrumental in amending the legislation so it could continue producing a select few vehicles with traditional combustion engines.