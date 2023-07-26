Porsche's Electric Car Roadmap Gives One Model Special Treatment
Today, Porsche announced plans to fully electrify 80% of its model lineup by the year 2030, with one very significant exception. According to Porsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums, the Macan compact SUV will be the first to go all-electric, followed by the 718 sports car (previously known as the Boxster and Cayman). Finally, the brand's best-selling vehicle — the Cayenne SUV — will join them.
Notably absent from that list is the iconic 911, which joined the Porsche fleet nearly 60 years ago in 1964, and comprised 13% of the brands sales in 2022. In comments made to Reuters, Dums said that "we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine."
That goal may prove challenging, as Europe has already implemented a ban on producing new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles after 2035. However, there is a loophole exempting cars running on synthetic e-fuels that Porsche aims to take advantage of to prolong the rear-engine sports car.
E-fuels, or "electrofuels," are synthetic gas made from carbon dioxide waste products and hydrogen produced by renewable power sources. While e-fuels significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels, they're also quite expensive. For this reason, the usage of e-fuel will likely be reserved for niche products like Porsche's flagship 911.
Porsche isn't the only automaker that lobbied for e-fuels to be exempted from the upcoming ban on ICE vehicles in Europe. Italian automaker Ferrari was also instrumental in amending the legislation so it could continue producing a select few vehicles with traditional combustion engines.
Porsche isn't ignoring EVs either
In contrast to the efforts that Porsche is making to preserve the 911 as an ICE-powered vehicle that will appeal to its hardcore base, it's simultaneously embracing an electrified future for the bulk of its products. Namely, the brand recently opened its first Porsche Charging Lounge near Bingen am Rhein, Germany. Besides six DC fast charging points with up to 300 kW capacity, as well as four AC charging points with 22 kW each, the lounge is said to offer a "premium charging experience one expects of the brand."
Inside the structure, which is heated and cooled without the use of fossil fuels, there are requisite restroom facilities, as well as a large variety of soft drinks and snacks. Of course, fast Wi-Fi is available, as well as the option for drivers to get reinvigorated with a workout assisted by a smart mirror.
The price for charging is 33 cents per kilowatt hour, which Porsche says is competitive with other less luxurious charging stations. Additional Porsche Charging Lounges are already planned for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The dedication is there for Porsche EV owners, but that doesn't mean the automaker is going to leave behind automotive purists, as the 911 will offer an internal combustion car alternative that's still reducing emissions.