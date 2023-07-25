Zenbleed: Every AMD Ryzen CPU Vulnerable To New Hack

While tech companies do their best to catch and patch vulnerabilities in consumer tech before they can reach the public, one can occasionally slip through, necessitating a swift security response. This is the situation that AMD has found itself in with the discovery of a new, potentially dangerous vulnerability.

According to Google Information Security researcher Tavis Ormandy, a vulnerability has been uncovered in AMD processors that could, in theory, permit a bad actor remote access to a user's system, allowing them to covertly steal data and sow chaos.

Specifically, the vulnerability has been found in AMD's Zen 2 processor line: which includes the 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, and 7,020 series Ryzen and Ryzen Pro processors, as well as the EPYC data center processors.

Several hours after Ormandy's discovery was made public this morning, AMD rolled out a patch for EPYC 7002 'Rome' processors. However, patches for the aforementioned Ryzen processors are still in the works, and may remain as such for several months.