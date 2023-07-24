NASA Is Training This Robot To Search Through Mars' Massive Cave Environments

NASA is no stranger to innovative robots, but the agency's new robotic cave explorer still manages to inspire a sense of awe. In cooperation with researchers at Stanford University, NASA is developing a small, lightweight robot that navigates around its environment using four long, retractable arms with grippers on the ends. The design allows the robot to be highly mobile without sacrificing its ability to manipulate the world around it. And, delightfully, they've named the new explorer ReachBot.

In its current form, ReachBot has a body section and four rotating joints spaced out evenly like the vertices of a tetrahedron. Retractable arms can extend straight out from each shoulder joint. These arms will likely be telescopic in the final version, but in the video shared by Stanford, the prototype uses tape measures to demonstrate the functionality. At the end of each of the arms is a gripping mechanism.

To explore Martian caves, ReachBot first anchors itself to the cave walls using three of its grippers. Then it extends the fourth arm out in the direction it wants to travel and grabs a surface. ReachBot can pull itself in this direction by shortening this arm, while also extending its other arms to simultaneously propel itself forward. Then the process repeats. ReachBot's construction can take advantage of Mars' lower gravity by using less material, because the forces pulling against ReachBot's motions will be reduced. It's a simple way to see inside Martian caves well before humans ever set foot on its regolith.