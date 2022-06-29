This Might Be The Best Place To Find Evidence Of Life On Mars, According To NASA

One of the biggest questions in space science is if there is or ever was life elsewhere in the universe beyond Earth. Many missions focus on Mars, as scientists know the planet once had plentiful water on its surface and could have been similar to Earth (via NASA). Even though it's very unlikely that there's anything living on Mars now, there could have been microbial life there millions of years ago — and the NASA Perseverance rover was designed specifically to look for evidence of it. Now, though, new research suggests that if we want to find evidence of life on Mars, we should be focusing not on the planet's surface, but deeper down.

The problem is that Mars is bombarded by radiation from the sun. Earth is as well, but we have two advantages to help us: Earth's magnetosphere, which is the result of liquid metals inside the planet, and our relatively thick atmosphere. Both of these help to reduce the amount of radiation that hits the surface where we live. Mars, on the other hand, doesn't have a global magnetic field and only has a very thin atmosphere, so there are high levels of radiation on its surface.

This radiation not only makes the planet inhospitable, but it could also destroy the very signs of life we are looking for. Research conducted by NASA shows that future missions will need to dig as deep as 6.5 feet or more beneath the Martian surface to find indicators of life called amino acids. Although amino acids can be produced by non-biological processes — meaning that finding them wouldn't necessarily prove there was life present — they are considered building blocks of proteins. That means they are essential to life as we know it, so finding them on Mars would be a big deal.