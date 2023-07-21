AI Just Got Pranked Into A Mistake No Human Would've Fallen For

The "World of Warcraft" community has just trolled a shady content-farm gaming website that was scraping forum posts using AI and turning them into articles. In doing so, the gaming community also exposed how extremely stupid AI bots can act when deployed without checks, even though there's legitimate concern that AI poses tangible risks to job security.

It all started with a post on the "World of Warcraft" sub-Reddit (r/wow), where users spotted a website named Z League that was posting machine-generated articles under "The Portal" brand, which looked eerily similar to community member discussions. To confirm if the website was indeed pulling the trick, a user (u/kaefer_kriegerin) shared an imaginary "World of Warcraft"-related post, titled "I'm so excited they finally introduced Glorbo!!!"

Unsurprisingly, an article titled "World of Warcraft (WoW) Players Excited for Glorbo's Introduction" appeared on Z League on the same day under the byline "Lucy Redd." When the gaffe started trending on social media, the website quickly added "Satire" at the end of the title, and also adjusted the description. "World of Warcraft (WoW) players create satire around the introduction of Glorbo and its impact on the game," said the updated version.

did they edit on (satire) to the end of the title, change the subtitle, and nothing else lmao pic.twitter.com/R7LVG2Itbn — Silver 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SilverAndro) July 20, 2023

But that was not the end of the story. After updating the story and classifying it as a satire post, Z League once again fell to its AI scraping flaws. Soon after the original article vanished, there was another story up on the website that described the Reddit conversation around "Glorbo" by paraphrasing the comments.