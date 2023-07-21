How To Create A Hanging Indent In Google Docs Or Microsoft Word

Hanging indents (a.k.a. second line indents) are used across several widely-accepted literary styles — such as Chicago, MLA, and more — and are most commonly used for bibliography citations. That said, they can be used for non-bibliographical paragraphs as well, depending on the style and situation. Think of them as a sort of inverse of more common indents, with the first line of the paragraph pulled out to the page margin and subsequent lines pushed in towards the center (as opposed to the first line being pushed in and the other paragraph lines sitting farther out).

The problem is, in addition to trying to keep track of which styles require their use for paper formatting, different programs have different methods you need to employ to use them. Because, unlike simple typeface adjustments like bolding, italicizing, and so on, paragraph formatting isn't always universal. Fortunately, the processes for implementing hanging indents in Microsoft Word and Google Docs are fairly straightforward if you know what you're doing. It's just that the steps aren't exactly the same for both of them.