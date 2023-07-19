Facebook's Big Bet On AR Smart Glasses Displays May Have Backfired

According to The Information, microLED designer Plessey is unable to create a display bright enough for Meta's AR glasses. As a result, Meta decided to scrap the technology in favor of the cheaper, older liquid crystal on silicon (LCos) technology. But that's not all.

Meta's consumer AR glasses which are expected to launch in 2027, will feature another downgrade. The glasses will reportedly be designed with glass rather than the superior, more costly silicon carbide material that previous iterations relied on. This will downgrade the device's field of view from 70 to 50 degrees. In comparison, the Apple Vision Pro sports a field of view of 120.

According to The Information, the company also scrapped some of the device's additional features. Meta is bailing on a LIDAR feature that would accurately determine the range of objects by measuring the distance light takes to reflect. It is also canceling the glasses' projector that would showcase the user's augmented reality view to those around them.

Although the consumer AR glasses are being downgraded, it's reported that the glasses available next year for internal-only demonstrations will have Plessey's microLED displays. But this is only because the company is too far along in its development to alter its design.

Despite the race between Apple and Meta on who could create the most cutting-edge AR glasses remaining neck and neck for some time, it seems Meta is starting to lag behind.