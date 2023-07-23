How To Use Nintendo's Wii U Gamepad With Your Computer

Some gamers might be excited to learn that they can use the Wii U GamePad to play video games on PC. The Wii U console was a bit of a flop sales-wise, but one of its most intriguing features was its unique gamepad. It has a 6.2-inch, 480p touch screen that can be used in several ways. Some Wii U games would allow you to play remotely using the screen on the GamePad, while others would have you use it as a secondary screen. This usually lets you do things like manage inventory or have a designated mini-map on the little tablet, but other games got even more creative. "ZombieU," for instance, allows players to use it as an environmental scanner for detecting useful objects and information. The Wii U console may be dead, but the GamePad can still have a purpose.

Connecting the GamePad to your computer doesn't mean that any of the games you use it for will magically be able to take advantage of these secondary functions involving the controller's screen. That said, it could be helpful for emulation or those who enjoy the feel of Nintendo's first tablet console controller.

Connecting the GamePad to a computer has a few extra steps compared to most controllers. You have to be comfortable with a certain level of technical modification, but it is possible. You must be willing to turn your PC into a web server and track down, download, and install some special software.