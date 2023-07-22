5 Products Nintendo Should Have Never Discontinued

One of the most unique offerings from Nintendo — which could be considered way ahead of its time — was the Nintendo Power Glove. Featured in the movie "The Wizard," the Power Glove was meant to replace the normal square handheld controller with a glove that was adorned with all manner of Nintendo's controller buttons. This was revolutionary at the time, as it was an early attempt from Nintendo to try something very different than what was being offered on the market. However, it is important to note that the Power Glove was actually produced by Mattel, though it received support and endorsement from Nintendo. This is why the Power Glove was a predominant plot point of the aforementioned Nintendo-produced movie.

While the Power Glove certainly generated tons of hype and speculation about the future of video game controllers, ultimately a lack of support and only two games made specifically for the device — "Super Glove Ball" and "Bad Street Brawler" — spelled doom for the unique Power Glove. Though users could certainly utilize the Power Glove for other games, it, unfortunately, didn't provide any sort of natural boon or better movement than the normal Nintendo controller and the Power Glove soon fell out of favor. Surprisingly, early attempts at virtual reality in the 1990s harnessed the Power Glove, and with a few improvements and adjustments for the modern-day age, the Power Glove could certainly see much better and sustained usage. Everybody loves motion controls, right?

{Featured image by edwardhblake via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0}