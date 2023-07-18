The New Badge Gadget-Shoppers Need To Look Out For

The U.S. government has proposed branding consumer electronics devices with a "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" seal. This move aims to inform customers that the gadgets and appliances they are purchasing pass the necessary cybersecurity safety protocols. The idea, a brainchild of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will cover everything from wearables like a fitness band and smart TVs to large appliances like microwaves and refrigerators.

The proposal goes into effect next year to enhance safety and privacy. Among the brands committed to joining the device safety certification program are domestic and overseas names such as Samsung, Google, Amazon, Logitech, LG, and Best Buy.

The idea is to help consumers "more easily choose smart devices that are safer and less vulnerable to cyberattacks," says the White House press release. Devices that pass the safety benchmarks the U.S. government sets will feature a prominent shield label representing the "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" certification.

The FCC is assisted in its efforts by the U.S. Department of Justice to develop an oversight process and implement safeguards to ensure that consumers can put their faith in the U.S. government's initiative. The cybersecurity benchmarks that go into executing the plans have been set up by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).