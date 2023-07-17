Beware Of This New Airline Customer Support Scam That's Fooling Travelers

If you're planning on or in the middle of a trip this summer and need to get a hold of your airline's customer support, you're going to want to know about a tricky new method scammers are using to rob you of your money. What makes this particular grift so sinister is that the scammers aren't seeking you out, but rather waiting for you to come to them. Even worse, they're doing it through a medium that nearly everyone uses and implicitly trusts: Google.

Twitter user Shmuli Evers was recently targeted by this scam and detailed both his experience and how the con works in a detailed Twitter thread in July 2023. It began when Evers' flight with Delta Air Lines was canceled before he could board the plane at JFK International Airport. Seeing an expectedly long line at Delta's customer service desk, he opted to call the airline instead and searched Google for the right phone number.

What Evers didn't realize at the time was that he wasn't calling Delta at all, but instead a scammer. In the Twitter thread, Evers outlines several red flags that popped up and gradually clued him into what was happening throughout his interactions with the scammers.