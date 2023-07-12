Believe It Or Not, TikTok Videos Are Coming To Redbox Kiosks
It's no secret that the accessibility and addictivity of short-form online content have put a dent in physical media's revenue. As a result, legacy media distributors such as Redbox must evolve to remain viable in this new age. For example, previously, Redbox has tried its hand at original content, but it was met with little success.
Now, a year after being purchased by media company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Redbox has partnered with TikTok. This partnership will bring the popular app's short-form video content to Redbox's rental kiosks. However, this service is not rolling out everywhere.
Redbox plans to broadcast TikTok videos on approximately 3,000 rental kiosks. This is a far cry from the 40,000 kiosks nationwide. But the company notes that it will pick the kiosks for this service based on their visibility.
Not only will this collaboration put more eyes on TikTok, but it will also provide Redbox with a new revenue source to help the struggling company compete in an increasingly online world.
Redbox will show you TikTok video while you browse
Accompanying the press release on Business Wire was a mockup image of how TikTok videos will be implemented on the kiosk. The kiosk's bottom screen appears to function the same as it always has, allowing users to rent and return movies. However, the top screen's sole purpose appears to be broadcasting TikTok videos. This will function both as an advertisement for TikTok and a way for companies to advertise alongside the videos.
Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Crackle Connex, explained that Redbox kiosks are an ideal place to advertise content as they are located in high-traffic locations, providing "advertisers a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and drive engagement." By the sound of it, this service will target specific kiosks, as not all are located in what's considered "high-traffic locations." Dan Page, Head of Global Distribution, New Screens at TikTok, also chimed in, stating that this collaboration will create "an effective and fresh approach to advertising."
This isn't the first time TikTok has made its way to public screens. Last month, TikTok partnered with GSTV to showcase TikTok videos on gas pump screens. So, at this rate, it is only a matter of time before a TikTok video is staring you in the face everywhere you go. Of course, with the rumored TikTok online store around the corner, TikTok looks poised to rule the world.