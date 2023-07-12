Believe It Or Not, TikTok Videos Are Coming To Redbox Kiosks

It's no secret that the accessibility and addictivity of short-form online content have put a dent in physical media's revenue. As a result, legacy media distributors such as Redbox must evolve to remain viable in this new age. For example, previously, Redbox has tried its hand at original content, but it was met with little success.

Now, a year after being purchased by media company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Redbox has partnered with TikTok. This partnership will bring the popular app's short-form video content to Redbox's rental kiosks. However, this service is not rolling out everywhere.

Redbox plans to broadcast TikTok videos on approximately 3,000 rental kiosks. This is a far cry from the 40,000 kiosks nationwide. But the company notes that it will pick the kiosks for this service based on their visibility.

Not only will this collaboration put more eyes on TikTok, but it will also provide Redbox with a new revenue source to help the struggling company compete in an increasingly online world.