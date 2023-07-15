How To Leave A WhatsApp Group Chat

WhatsApp group chats are a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, especially if you all live in different time zones or countries. Sadly, much like with in-person friend groups, chat rooms aren't always sustainable. Maybe you started seeing your family in person more frequently, perhaps you and your friends grew apart, or maybe that one guy in the chat absolutely refuses to stop posting spicy takes. Whatever the reason, the time may come when you'll need to make an exit from your WhatsApp group chat.

Thankfully, leaving a WhatsApp group chat is not only a very simple process, but it's also one you can do completely silently. Unless one of the users in the chat is watching the online user list like a hawk, nobody will notice you left unless you deliberately announce it yourself. All you need to do is navigate a couple of menus, and you can make a stealthy exit.