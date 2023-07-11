Scientists Are Unlocking The Secrets Of Safe Planetary Landings: Here's How

As we explore further and further into the solar system, space projects are running into an engineering challenge: how to land on another planet. Most missions today are launched using a rocket that carries a craft into space and then deploys it. The spacecraft will travel on to its destination, such as Mars, before dropping off hardware such as a probe or rover which travels through the atmosphere and lands on the planet's surface.

That's difficult to do, but space agencies are getting better at it, especially when it comes to places like Mars where we have been sending landers for decades. Modern landing systems use a combination of techniques such as parachutes and thrusters to control a landing and make sure the hardware touches down safely, and not so fast that it causes any damage.

But the tools we're sending out into the solar system are getting bigger, heavier, and more complex. The first Mars rover, for example — launched in 1996 and called Sojourner — was about the size of a microwave. Modern Mars rovers like Curiosity and Perseverance which are currently exploring Mars are around the size of a small car.

All of that weight requires more powerful landing thrusters so the rovers don't crash straight into the planet. But the way thrusters work can be complicated by factors like the composition of the atmosphere, the amount of dust present, and the surface they are approaching.