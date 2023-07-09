Why Only One Ferrari F8 Tributo Has Been Sold In The US In 2023
The Ferrari F8 Tributo debuted at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show as the most potent V8-powered Ferrari in history. Sporting a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 from the Ferrari 488 Pista, the F8 sends 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels, pushing it from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds using a quick-shifting, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Keep pressing the go-pedal, and the F8 could rocket to a 211 mph top speed, while dispensing a 10.2-second quarter-mile run.
Moreover, the F8 Spider combines roofless motoring with that glorious twin-turbo V8, losing none of the hardtop's breathtaking capabilities. However, in 2021, Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTB hybrid supercar: it effectively replaces the F8 Tributo as the lowest-priced Ferrari in the lineup, and it's the first Ferrari production sports car to get a standard V6 engine.
As Ferrari ended production of the F8 Tributo in 2023, there are reports of a single F8 coupe that made it to North America, and it has nothing to do with weak sales or the 296 GTB's almighty hybrid powertrain.
Long live the Ferrari F8
As it turns out, production for the Ferrari F8 Spider will continue in 2023 despite dropping the hardtop F8 Tributo from its lineup. Reports have confirmed that Ferrari North America imported and sold one F8 Tributo to either Canada, Latin America, or the United States.
The lucky buyer now holding the keys to a 2023 Ferrari F8 Tributo is the only one in North America to get an allocation from the Maranello factory before the order books were closed, making it a doubly special car.
The F8 Tributo commemorates the end of an era for Ferrari — the last of the breed to get a non-electrified, turbocharged V8 powertrain. The F8 Spider will continue carrying the V8 torch, but the end of the line is presumably near for the F8 lineage, especially with the 296 GTS convertible fanning the hybrid flames. There's no love lost in the Ferrari 296 series and its 819-horsepower hybrid powertrain, but the F8's legacy lives on as the last turbo V8-powered, mid-engine Ferrari to leave the Maranello gates.