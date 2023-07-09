Why Only One Ferrari F8 Tributo Has Been Sold In The US In 2023

The Ferrari F8 Tributo debuted at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show as the most potent V8-powered Ferrari in history. Sporting a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 from the Ferrari 488 Pista, the F8 sends 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels, pushing it from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds using a quick-shifting, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Keep pressing the go-pedal, and the F8 could rocket to a 211 mph top speed, while dispensing a 10.2-second quarter-mile run.

Moreover, the F8 Spider combines roofless motoring with that glorious twin-turbo V8, losing none of the hardtop's breathtaking capabilities. However, in 2021, Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTB hybrid supercar: it effectively replaces the F8 Tributo as the lowest-priced Ferrari in the lineup, and it's the first Ferrari production sports car to get a standard V6 engine.

As Ferrari ended production of the F8 Tributo in 2023, there are reports of a single F8 coupe that made it to North America, and it has nothing to do with weak sales or the 296 GTB's almighty hybrid powertrain.