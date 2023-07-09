Only One AirPod Working? Here's What You Need To Do

Is there anything as existentially frustrating as one of your AirPods dying on you? It would almost be preferable for both of them to malfunction because at least that way you don't have to bother trying to use them. If only one of them is working, though, you just can't help but try to keep listening to your music in mono sound, and nobody should be subjected to that in this day and age.

AirPods usually work as a cohesive unit, but because of that, in the event the audio cuts out on just one of them, you may need to get a little more creative with your problem-solving. It's a solvable problem, for the most part, it just takes a little extra doing depending on the severity of the issue. Just make sure you have your AirPods' charging case handy, as it's necessary for fixing connection and functionality problems.