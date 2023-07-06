OceanGate Suspends Operations After Submersible Implosion Disaster

The Titan catastrophe was an unfortunate accident that ended with the loss of five lives, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. Authorities in the U.S. and Canada are investigating the turn of events that led to the Titan accident, but the company's alleged lackadaisical approach to safety measures and questionable engineering had already raised concerns among experts before its last trip.

For example, OceanGate didn't put Titan through a classing process, with Rush having argued that doing so was a time-consuming process that would slow down innovation. According to The New Yorker, experts had already raised alarms about the Titan's strength and integrity, but their concerns were reportedly sidelined.

Then, there was the question of an escape route — or to put it more accurately, the lack of it — because the capsule was shut from the outside with bolts and couldn't be opened from the inside in case of an emergency. Remains, presumed to be human, were recovered last week within the wreckage and will be analyzed by medical experts to get more insights into the tragedy.