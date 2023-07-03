Twitter Launches New TweetDeck 2.0, But You'll Need To Pay To Use It

The good news is that the new TweetDeck — previously available as a preview — is now available to everyone who wants to use it. The downside is that its formal launch comes with a paywall. There's a 30-day reprieve from paying, according to the announcement tweet from Twitter Support, so that'll at least give users time to decide whether they want to shell out the money, live without TweetDeck, or abandon Twitter entirely.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting "Try the new TweetDeck" in the bottom left menu. Some notes on getting started and the future of the product... — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

If you're a TweetDeck user, you'll need to click the "Try the new TweetDeck" flag in the web app. Twitter says the updated version of the platform includes "full composer functionality," but the Teams aspect is out of commission and won't be available for "weeks." In its related FAQ document, Twitter refers to this as TweetDeck 2.0, stating that users only have a one-time chance to migrate their existing data over to the new TweetDeck experience.

The company says that additional features will be added to the new TweetDeck in time, though there's no indication of what those features may be and how long the soon-to-be-paying users will need to wait. As expected, the paywall announcement hasn't gone over well with many people, some of whom have expressed concerns that Twitter may not have the personnel needed to handle customer support issues that may arise.