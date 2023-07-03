MIT's MegaWatt Motor Could Change The Future Air Travel

In early June 2023, MIT News reported testing of a breakthrough propulsion technology by researchers at the school that could have a big impact on air travel. The drive for the electrification of aerial vessels is a monumental deal for travelers and those who rely on air transportation. This makes MIT's research a potentially groundbreaking success.

Research suggests that humans are continuing to pump harmful emissions into the atmosphere at increasing rates, even as competing sources sound the alarm over a dire need to reduce this collective carbon footprint. Air travel is one area in which existential change must come into play: It's estimated that by 2050, one-quarter of the "carbon budget" could be consumed by air travel alone.

The engineering team at MIT, led by Zoltan Spakovszky, aims to assemble a complete motor and test the unit this fall. The motor itself is a complex machine that utilizes a fast-switching circuit board to induce the requisite magnetic field to produce both rotation and torque.