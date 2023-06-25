Here's How Hydrogen Powered Turboprop Engines Could Change The Way You Travel

Alaska Airlines is the most recent player to enter the field of hydrogen-powered flight. In May, Alaska Airlines announced a partnership with ZeroAvia aimed at ultimately revolutionizing regional air traffic networks with hydrogen-fueled aircraft. While the proposed zero-emissions vessel remains conceptual at this stage, the viability of hydrogen-fueled flight could potentially upend the air travel paradigm.

In March 2023, an aircraft powered by Universal Hydrogen's fuel cell design made history with the largest vessel to cruise primarily by hydrogen fuel. Similarly, Airbus is aiming to roll out commercial aircraft powered by hydrogen fuels cells by 2035. The company launched the ZEROe demonstrator in 2022 in an effort to deliver a viable hydrogen-propelled engine platform by 2025.

Alaska Airlines' project is set to bring the largest zero-emission aircraft to date into the fold. In coordination with its partner on this breakthrough technology, the duo is developing a propulsion system — ZeroAvia's HyperCore — that will stand as a major stepping stone toward zero emission air travel across the industry.

"Alaska Airlines has defined a five-part journey to achieve net zero carbon emissions long-term, but we can't get there alone," said Ben Minicucci, the CEO of Alaska Airlines. "New technologies are required to make that future possible."

ZeroAvia's contribution to the vision is substantial, with its own record for the world's largest aircraft to fly under the power of a zero emission power source back in 2020.