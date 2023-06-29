Google Made A Limited-Edition Pixel Fold That You Can't Buy

Google has created a limited edition Pixel Fold to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. But as is often the case with limited edition gadgets, this one can't be purchased and only appears to have been gifted to distinguished personalities in the music industry. The core design remains the same, save for a slightly different shade of bronze metal accents and a "HIP HOP 50" branding on the camera island.

But more than fine-tuning already sleek hardware, Google went out of its way with the whole bundle to really honor the hip-hop heritage. The suitcase package features the Pixel Buds TWS earbuds, a piece of custom bling designed by Simone I. Smith, and a portable record player with beautiful red discs to go with it. Google is giving away this limited edition Pixel Edition as part of the #GiftFromGoogle program, and it has already started making waves on social media courtesy of posts from the lucky recipients.

Notably, Google only made 400 units of this limited edition Pixel Fold but hasn't revealed the names of all the music fraternity personalities that are gettings its jazzy foldable phone. The Pixel Fold itself starts at $1,800, making it one of the most expensive phones out there. But Google's efforts appeared to have paid off. Our review of the Pixel Fold details its premium hardware, software refinements, and of course, the impressive camera output.