Scientists May Have Uncovered A New Way Of Annihilating Massive Stars

Stars can live outrageously long lives. Our sun (which made news by smiling in 2022) is currently around 4.5 billion years old, meaning that there's around five billion more years left to it in its absurd lifespan. Later in its life, Jillian Scudder reports, it will have expended all of its hydrogen, and the remaining helium plus the impact of gravity will make it unstable, expand, and turn it into a red giant. This will mark the end of life on Earth, and of the Earth itself, as it's engulfed. The natural life cycle of a star is dramatic enough, but other things can destroy stars in terrifying, spectacular fashion, it seems. Gamma-ray bursts are one such phenomenal force.

Marvel fans will surely be familiar with the concept of gamma rays, but in reality, they certainly won't give anyone any superpowers. A gamma-ray burst, regarded by NASA Astrobiology to be "the brightest electromagnetic blasts known to occur in the Universe," can result from the demise of stars, the sheer power they emit as a black hole forms during its end. Being in the path of such a burst, as you may have guessed, is less than desirable. Its influence would be capable of stripping the ozone layer from the planet.

Here's the lowdown on a very special gamma-ray burst, and how it may be responsible for changing the way we look at the destruction of enormous stars.