The Scary Truth About NASA's 'Smiling Sun' Photo

Is the black, gaping maw of the "smiling sun" adorable, unnerving, or both? Either way, one thing is for sure: The cheesy, jack-o-lantern-like face tweeted by NASA Sun and Space last month isn't exactly an innocent grin. The image, which is depicted in ultraviolet radiation, actually shows what are known as "coronal holes," beams of electrically-charged solar wind that "can cause severe disruptions to the atmosphere of Earth," according to University of California physics professor Brian Keating.

Each eye and the mouth of the sun's "smile" are patches of the star's outer layer that have cooled by a few hundred degrees, Keating said in an interview with The Washington Post. Please don't stare at the sun, though, because it won't smile back — the patches, captured by the satellite on the UV spectrum, aren't visible to the human naked eye.

So what do a few sections of slightly-cooled, slightly-less-dense gas mean for Earth-dwellers?

When the gusts of wind hit our planet's atmosphere, they can cause beautiful auroras as the sun's particles and Earth's gases intertwine — but they also have the potential to be incredibly disruptive to telecommunications. It would take a significant amount of electrically-charged particles from the sun's offshoots to reach Earth, but enough exposure could be read by antennae and interrupt television, radio, and other forms of communication, per Keating. In a severe scenario, the solar wind blast could impact electrical grids, leading to power outages.