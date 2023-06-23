Why Titan's Cheap Controller Is Actually A Fairly Common Practice

Since the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible that resulted in five deaths, a lot of attention has been placed on the sub and its construction, including the cheap Logitech F710 wireless game controller used to pilot the vehicle. Considering just how dangerous a trip to the bottom of the ocean is, a lot of people have been left wondering why a device used by ten-year-olds to play "Fortnite" would also be used to control the Titan, and whether such a choice was indicative of other poor decisions by private exploratory company OceanGate.

Most experts agree that using a game controller wasn't a bad decision; in fact, similar controllers are used in many real-world applications, including in life-or-death scenarios. Several government militaries use either devices very similar to the Xbox controller, or use the actual gaming peripherals themselves. The Israeli military uses one to control a tank, and the British do the same for an all-terrain vehicle. Game controllers are also used by the U.S. Armed Forces in a variety of applications, including to direct Navy submarine periscopes. They're used by the Army to control bomb disposal robots and heavy-duty laser cannons. Similar controllers have also been used by the U.S. to pilot unmanned drones in actual combat.

It's just not militaries using the tech, either. Controllers are becoming more prevalent in the medical industry, where doctors and medical students can use the devices to navigate through the human body for virtual surgery. There are good reasons for this choice by all of the above.