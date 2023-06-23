Nikola Suspects 'Foul Play' After EV Truck Fire

Electric big rig manufacturer Nikola is blaming a fire that occurred outside its Phoenix headquarters early Friday morning on "foul play." Reportedly, a suspicious vehicle was seen in the vicinity of where the fire started. Although a row of four electric semi trucks was impacted, the fire doesn't appear to have spread to the building itself.

Early this morning behind our Phoenix headquarters, a fire occurred which affected multiple battery electric trucks. No one has been injured. Foul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is... — Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) June 23, 2023

As of mid-morning Friday, local fire departments and hazmat crews were still working to cool the trucks' huge lithium batteries — which became superheated — to prevent the fire from reigniting. Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze, but Phoenix officials are urging the public to avoid the area because of smoke and chemical odors that are permeating in the air.

After producing 63 of its Tre electric trucks in the first three months of 2023 — 31 of which were delivered to dealerships — Nikola's factory is on pause until production resumes sometime in July. Like its competitor Tesla, the company is named after Serbian-American inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla.