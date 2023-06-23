What Is A Pyrotechnic Battery Disconnect

The way the device works is that it detects excess voltage or current running through the electrical propulsion system and quickly interrupts the flow, sort of like a conventional fuse. As an extra precaution, the battery disconnect can also be triggered by a vehicle's onboard electronics if a crash is detected, even if that crash doesn't cause damage to the battery or wiring. At the same time, the gadget safely suppresses a plasma arc that can result from abruptly cutting voltages in excess of 460 volts DC inside a specially insulated combustion chamber.

Besides protecting drivers, passengers, and first responders, the disconnect can also save money on repair costs to a vehicle that was involved in a crash by isolating increasingly complicated electronics from short circuits and surges. Outside of being involved in a crash, the pyrotechnic device also provides a margin of safety in the unlikely event that a malfunction occurs while charging an EV, minimizing the risk of fire or damage to the vehicle's sensitive electronics.

In a nutshell, while a pyrotechnic battery disconnect sounds intimidating, the device quickly disconnects an EV's electrical system in the event of a crash or malfunction while managing the arc that results from a sudden disconnect. Widespread adoption of this device should be a step forward toward reinforcing the safety of electric vehicle ownership.