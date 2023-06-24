The 10 Best Offline Android Games To Play With No Internet Connection
Mobile gaming is becoming more and more popular as smartphones continue to rise in prevalence. With a higher proportion of the population having access to powerful hardware that is capable of playing impressive games, there is plenty of money to be made in the industry. So it shouldn't come as a shock that Android's Play Store is home to thousands of great games, with new ones being added every day.
However, the vast majority of these games either require an internet connection to play or are severely limited in terms of features if a user is not online. This is usually so that developers can monetize their games by delivering adverts or offering microtransactions — both of which require an internet connection to work properly. But that doesn't mean that every single game can only be played if you are online. An impressive collection of offline games can be enjoyed even when your smartphone is in airplane mode.
By their very nature, offline games are usually single-player experiences that focus on a narrative and task players with battling against AI-controlled opponents. These are the very best of the best Android games that can be played entirely offline without any need for an internet connection.
Alto's Odyssey
A sequel to developer Team Alto's earlier game "Alto's Adventure," this mobile game is available on Android and iOS. Like its predecessor, "Alto's Odyssey" is an endless runner that was first released in 2018. Keeping the same basic gameplay that players will be familiar with, users control Alto as he travels continuously to the right of the screen to explore a seemingly remote world made up of a wide range of biomes. This time around, though, the character travels by sandboarding rather than snowboarding, although the mechanics are largely the same.
The aim of "Alto's Odyssey" is to avoid obstacles, collect coins, and perform tricks to increase their score and complete a selection of tasks. To help freshen things up, there are also some new mechanics, such as being able to wall ride or travel on water, and a challenge system to add replay value. Additionally, although Alto is the main protagonist, players can also choose other characters that have their own unique special abilities. These can range from being able to move faster to jumping higher, making certain levels easier while others become much harder.
With more than 10 million downloads and strong reviews from the vast majority of critics, "Alto's Odyssey" has been praised for its stylish visuals, relaxing gameplay, and tranquil soundtrack. The game's accessibility, with everything able to be controlled with a single press of the screen, ensures that it can be played by almost anyone who has a smartphone.
Dead Cells
"Dead Cells" is a 2018 roguelike-Metroidvania game that is widely available across every major platform, from consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation to the PC and Android devices via the Play Store. The game sees players assume the role of the Prisoner, a mysterious and unnamed character who takes control of a seemingly endless supply of dead bodies to carry out a mission of revenge to kill the king of the horrifying island where the action takes place. You could easily describe "Dead Cells" as a sort of combination between classic platformers such as "Metroid" or "Castlevania" and more recent titles such as "Dark Souls."
This is largely because the combat in this Android title is methodical, depending entirely on precision and timing to strike at enemies. Any mistakes are harshly punished and it is possible to die in just one or two attacks if you are caught off guard. Every defeated enemy provides Cells that can be used to upgrade the protagonist's skills permanently and mutations offer temporary bonuses that can be applied in separate runs.
With pixel-style graphics, an impressive soundtrack, and engrossing gameplay, "Dead Cells" has been widely praised. Players have pointed to the array of weapons and equipment, with everything from swords and bows to shields and traps as giving the game plenty of replay value, especially with the changing procedurally generated island.
Legendary Heroes
MOBA games have grown in popularity in recent years, with games like "Smite," "Dota 2", and "League of Legends" amassing millions of players and becoming incredibly successful. Yet, the very nature of these games means that they are multiplayer-focused. After all, the M in MOBA stands for multiplayer, so it means players will normally need an online connection to enable multiplayer matches.
That isn't the case with "Legendary Heroes." The Android and iOS game, which is also now available on PC, has been marketed as an offline MOBA. Developer Solaris Mobile incorporates elements of the genre into what is technically a real-time RPG that is all about capturing locations on a map and using heroes to decisively claim victory on the battlefield. In total, there are 10 heroes to choose from, each with a set of four unique abilities, and these characters can be upgraded as you progress through the campaign.
For those who want to get a taste of the MOBA experience without having to always be online or don't want to jump straight in against experienced real-life players, this game could be the answer. "Legendary Heroes" is also a good choice for those who don't have much of a budget as it can be downloaded and installed for free as the game is actually supported through advertisement revenue.
Minecraft
Markus Persson first debuted "Minecraft" in 2009 in a series of private betas before it was officially launched on PC in 2011. Ports for other platforms soon followed and the game is now available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch along with PlayStation and Xbox consoles. A sandbox survival game, "Minecraft" combines creativity with exploration in a massive procedurally generated in-game world filled with dozens of different biomes, mobs, and resources.
The game comes in two main modes. In survival mode, players have to gather resources and keep a careful eye on their health and hunger to stay alive while also ensuring they aren't killed by hostile mobs. On the other hand, Creative mode offers players none of the jeopardy and gives users unlimited resources so they can just concentrate on building whatever they can imagine. With a strong emphasis on exploration and creativity, "Minecraft" has developed a huge community with lots of online servers available for players to join.
In terms of success, there is little denying that "Minecraft" has cemented a place for itself in the history of the gaming industry. It has now sold more than 230 million copies and is second only to the many iterations of "Tetris" in terms of the best-selling games of all time. The popularity of the survival game has even led Microsoft to further expand the franchise to become an entertainment behemoth, with spin-offs such as "Minecraft: Story Mode," "Minecraft Dungeons," and "Minecraft Legends" all releasing over the last few years.
The Battle of Polytopia
"The Battle of Polytopia" stands out among the many offline Android games in that it isn't strictly a narrative experience or a series of levels that have to be beaten. Instead, it is a turn-based 4X strategy game that puts players into the shoes of a leader of a tribute as they attempt to expand their civilization to become the dominant force in the world. Developed by Midjiwan AB, the game was initially launched on Android and iOS in 2016 and has since made its way to PC and Nintendo Switch.
The gameplay in "The Battle of Polytopia" focuses on players having to build out their nation, establish new cities, and develop armies to protect them from attack and launch invasions of other territories. Where this Android game stands out is in its accessible design, both in terms of its graphics and gameplay. It features a low-poly art style with a simple user interface and avoids complicated tech trees and menus. This is essential for a game that can be played on a smartphone as there is obviously less screen space available.
Players get access to a single-player campaign they can tackle with different characters and multiplayer modes. However, when played offline, only the single-player options will be available to the player. Reviews of the mobile version of the game have been overwhelmingly positive and it has maintained a high rating on the Play Store despite being downloaded more than 10 million times.
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
2019 saw the release of the shoot 'em up game "My Friend Pedro." Developed by DeadToast Entertainment and published by Devolver Digital, it quickly became a hit and was ported to both PlayStation and Xbox after an initial launch on Nintendo Switch and PC. In the game, players take on the role of a character who travels with a talking banana called Pedro as he fights his way through a variety of levels by killing enemies in the most stylish way possible.
A spin-off mobile game, titled "My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge," came to the Play Store in 2021. The gameplay is largely the same in the mobile title, although has been simplified somewhat to account for the touch controls needed to play the game on a smartphone, with these controls being intuitive to use and working effectively. Players once again control a masked character who works with Pedro to make it to the end of more than three dozen levels filled with enemies. Points are awarded for killing enemies in spectacular ways and avoiding taking damage, with the aim being to rack up the most points in each stage.
Entirely free-to-play, "My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge," has been downloaded more than 10 million times and retains a solid 4.3 out of 5 from thousands of user ratings thanks to its fluid gameplay and stylistic visual style.
Stardew Valley
Taking inspiration from other similar games such as "Animal Crossing" and "Harvest Moon," as well as the likes of "Minecraft" and "Terraria," "Stardew Valley" is a farming simulator and role-playing game. Developed by ConcernedApe, it was first launched in 2016 for PC before being ported to almost every available platform. The perfect title for those who want to be immersed in a peaceful and charming world, "Stardew Valley" has garnered a reputation for quickly engrossing users as they end up playing for countless hours.
The basic gameplay revolves around the running of an abandoned farm that has been left to the player by their grandfather. This largely involves growing crops on the farm and raising cattle or other animals in addition to gathering resources by foraging, mining, and fishing. But "Stardew Valley" also has a heavy emphasis on developing relationships with the local townspeople, which can open up more quests and even eventually lead to marriage.
Every version of "Stardew Valley" that has launched across all platforms has received critical acclaim. In particular, reviews and fans have praised the sheer amount of content, the stylish graphics, its open-ended nature, and the compelling narrative. Although it does require a purchase, "Stardew Valley" is excellent value at just $4.99, especially considering that it has now sold more than 20 million copies and is regularly said to be one of the best games of recent times.
Super Meat Boy
"Super Meat Boy" was one of the most influential indie games of its generation. Based on an earlier Flash game that had been released online, it arrived on Xbox 360 in 2010 before making its way to other platforms in the coming years. Created by Edmund McMillen and Tommy Refenes, its development featured heavily in the documentary film "Indie Game: The Movie." As a single-player platformer without any multiplayer aspect, it makes sense that it would be available to play completely offline — even more so considering the price of $14.99.
In "Super Meat Boy," players control a small character known as Meat Boy who is attempting to save his girlfriend Bandage Girl from Dr. Fetus. To do so, he travels through more than 300 levels to reach the evil scientist and save his partner. At a basic level, the platformer is fairly basic, with players tasked with avoiding obstacles simply by jumping and running. There are also warp zones that involve art styles and characters from other hit indie titles like "Castle Crashers." The game was purposely designed to be difficult and challenging even to the best players as a nod to classic platformers of the past such as "Ghosts 'n Goblins" and "Super Mario Bros. 2."
Receiving critical acclaim upon launch, "Super Meat Boy" is often considered to be among the very best platformers of all time. It has been praised for its responsive controls, brilliant level design, distinctive art style, and a pulsating soundtrack.
Final Fantasy VI
Originally launching in 1994 to widespread critical acclaim, "Final Fantasy VI" is widely regarded as one of the greatest role-playing games of all time. While it was initially only released on SNES and PlayStation, the RPG has since been ported to a wide variety of consoles, including several versions on mobile devices. In 2022, Square Enix created a pixel art style version for Android, with a graphics style that more closely resembles the original game after some criticism of the visuals in previous adaptations.
"Final Fantasy VI" follows a diverse group of characters in a steampunk world that differs from the medieval setting of previous "Final Fantasy" games. In this more modern setting, technology and science have grown in prominence as magic faded from the world. The story is a bleak and thoughtful narrative that touches on many emotional themes and even sees the villain accomplish everything they set out to do despite the efforts of the protagonists.
Out of all the games featured in this article, "Final Fantasy VI" is certainly the most expensive and will set gamers back $17.99 to buy. However, many might consider that a small price to have one of the best RPGs ever made with you on your smartphone wherever you go. Especially when you add in the superb soundtrack along with the engaging gameplay and stellar combat.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
In many ways, "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" set the stage for all side-scrolling action games and platformers that were to come. It had a huge influence over subsequent Metroidvania games, demonstrating the value of nonlinear level design that has since been incorporated in everything from "Ori and the Blind Forest" to "Hollow Knight." Hailed as a masterpiece when it first released in 1997, "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" has since been ported to a wide array of modern hardware, including mobile devices.
The Android version of the game available on the Play Store is a direct port of the original classic, allowing players to travel through Dracula's castle to confront the ancient vampire exactly how they would have on the PlayStation. Set in the late 18th century, the action directly follows from its predecessor, with Alucard attempting to stop Dracula from being resurrected and putting a stop to his plans once and for all.
Like "Castlevania: Simon's Quest," this later game features backtracking and an in-game world that sees many parts blocked off until the player has unlocked certain abilities or found specific items. It also comes with several role-playing elements, allowing Alucard to level up and improve his skills and stats, giving the game a satisfying sense of progression.