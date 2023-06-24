The 10 Best Offline Android Games To Play With No Internet Connection

Mobile gaming is becoming more and more popular as smartphones continue to rise in prevalence. With a higher proportion of the population having access to powerful hardware that is capable of playing impressive games, there is plenty of money to be made in the industry. So it shouldn't come as a shock that Android's Play Store is home to thousands of great games, with new ones being added every day.

However, the vast majority of these games either require an internet connection to play or are severely limited in terms of features if a user is not online. This is usually so that developers can monetize their games by delivering adverts or offering microtransactions — both of which require an internet connection to work properly. But that doesn't mean that every single game can only be played if you are online. An impressive collection of offline games can be enjoyed even when your smartphone is in airplane mode.

By their very nature, offline games are usually single-player experiences that focus on a narrative and task players with battling against AI-controlled opponents. These are the very best of the best Android games that can be played entirely offline without any need for an internet connection.