Galaxy Watch 6 Leak Suggests Incoming Price Hike
On the 19th of June, 2023, Dealabs Magazine reported on leaked images and details of the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. These product details come alongside leaks of other Samsung products that will soon be released, including the Galaxy Buds 3 and Z Flip 5. Generally, Samsung Galaxy Watches have been announced in August and released to the market shortly after, so these leaked details may be just a few short weeks ahead of Samsung's own big reveal of the new unit, perhaps at the Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul.
There are few details, but it appears that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm options and 43mm and 47mm sizes for the Classic. All four size selections will offer Bluetooth and 4G connectivity options. A few color selections are known at this time, including graphite and silver styles for the 44mm, black and silver for both the 43mm and 47mm, and graphite or cream for the smallest, 40mm configuration.
While these details may get Samsung enthusiasts excited about what's to come from their go-to smartphone and connectivity tool manufacturer, one piece of information that came to light may not be all that welcome.
Prices appear to be raised for the Galaxy Watch 6
Alongside the admittedly sparse details on the watches themselves came information about the potential pricing structure for the new Samsung wearable. The cost may very well be somewhat higher than the Galaxy Watch 5. It retails for $279, not including any trade-in credit (up to $130).
The leaked images and information come from a French outlet, and prices reflect the proposed cost in France. The Galaxy Watch 5 will cost you €299 (roughly $326) on Samsung's French site. In contrast, the new 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth connectivity is slated for a retail price of €319.99, about a 20 Euro jump. The same goes for the other makes for the Galaxy Watch 6, with the 40mm 4G build looking to fetch €369.99. The 44mm prices are set at €349.99 and €399.99 for the Bluetooth and 4G builds, respectively. For the Classic options, the 43mm is slated to sell for €419.99 and €469.99, and the largest model will come with price tags at €449.99 and €499.99, depending on the connectivity selection.
This suggests a new pricing structure for Samsung's latest product range. However, it should be noted that these are far from official releases. There's little substantive detail in the leaks that have come out, and even if the prices are accurate, Samsung may change them when officially revealing the newest watch.