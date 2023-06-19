Galaxy Watch 6 Leak Suggests Incoming Price Hike

On the 19th of June, 2023, Dealabs Magazine reported on leaked images and details of the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. These product details come alongside leaks of other Samsung products that will soon be released, including the Galaxy Buds 3 and Z Flip 5. Generally, Samsung Galaxy Watches have been announced in August and released to the market shortly after, so these leaked details may be just a few short weeks ahead of Samsung's own big reveal of the new unit, perhaps at the Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul.

There are few details, but it appears that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm options and 43mm and 47mm sizes for the Classic. All four size selections will offer Bluetooth and 4G connectivity options. A few color selections are known at this time, including graphite and silver styles for the 44mm, black and silver for both the 43mm and 47mm, and graphite or cream for the smallest, 40mm configuration.

While these details may get Samsung enthusiasts excited about what's to come from their go-to smartphone and connectivity tool manufacturer, one piece of information that came to light may not be all that welcome.