Reddit Reportedly Begins Telling Mods To Reopen Shuttered Subreddits Or Face Replacement

Earlier this week, numerous subreddits on social platform Reddit began a blackout in protest of the site's upcoming API pricing changes. According to these new rules, any third-party app developers would need to pay Reddit a steep fine for every usage of its API, which would price a lot of smaller developers out of operation and leave users without their ideal version of the site.

The protest was only supposed to last until June 14, but after an alleged internal memo leaked, many subreddits decided to continue indefinitely. Apparently, Reddit is starting to get testy. According to a report from The Verge, multiple subreddit moderators have received messages straight from Reddit corporate with a mildly threatening implication.

"If there are mods here who are willing to work towards reopening this community, we are willing to work with you to process a Top Mod Removal request or reorder the mod team to achieve this goal if mods higher up the list are hindering reopening. We would handle this request and any retaliation attempts here in this modmail chain immediately.

Our goal is to work with the existing mod team to find a path forward and make sure your subreddit is made available for the community which makes its home here. If you are not able or willing to reopen and maintain the community, please let us know."