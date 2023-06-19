5 Of The Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix In June 2023

One of the greatest aspects of streaming services, besides the company-specific offerings that justify increasingly high subscription prices, is the often rotating selection of movies. This means that the movies that are available for streaming can sometimes change from month to month, but luckily it looks like Netflix has an impressive retinue of some beloved science fiction movies available as of June 2023.

Some of Netflix's current lineup of sci-fi films are a bit more grounded like "Hanna" and "Hardcore Henry," while others revel in theoretical futures, like "Pitch Black" and "Starship Troopers." Needless to say, most of these films are considered classics in their own right in some circles, and if you haven't seen these, perhaps now is the time to do so. Here are five movies available to stream on Netflix that should scratch your science fiction itch, whether you're looking for frenzied action or a more subdued affair.