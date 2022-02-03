Netflix’s 2022 movie list might justify the price hike

The cost of Netflix’s various subscriptions went up slightly back in January of 2022, with the monthly cost rising between $1 and $2, depending on the plan. As we previously noted, this makes Netflix one of the most expensive options when compared to other streaming services, but it looks like exclusives might be the reasoning behind the increase — or possibly the justification for it.

Netflix

Netflix’s planned film lineup for 2022 looks to be packed with films featuring notable stars like Chris Evans, Halle Berry, Eddie Murphy, Millie Bobby Brown, and more. Along with works from a bunch of accomplished directors such as Rian Johnson, Guillermo del Toro, and Sally El Hosaini, the lineup also includes some directorial debuts from Dev Patel, Kenya Barris, and others.

More than 70 different recently released and upcoming films have been highlighted, spanning several different genres from anime and horror to comedy and romance. Whether all of this makes the increased subscription costs worth it is largely subjective, but there are definitely a lot of exclusives trying to make a convincing argument.

What to watch in 2022

You can catch a brief glimpse of many of the new movies planned for 2022 in Netflix’s preview trailer, which contains many recognizable names and faces. Daniel Craig is back along with a new ensemble cast for “Knives Out 2,” another “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” sequel is set to release on February 18, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are teaming up again for “Enola Holmes 2,” and the list just keeps going.

In February alone, Netflix is primed to release the aforementioned “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” follow-up, “Tall Girl 2” with Ava Michelle returning, “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” featuring a lot of Tyler Perry, and a few non-English films like Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Bigbug” and Marçal Fores’ “Through My Window.”

Eventually, you’ll also be able to watch a time-traveling Ryan Reynolds save the future with his younger self in “The Adam Project,” follow Jamie Foxx in “Day Shift” as he cleans pools during the day and hunts vampires at night, or see how Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson plan to approach the classic story of “Pinnochio.” There’s even an adaptation of a musical that was based on the Roald Dahl classic “Matilda,” which is expected to release in December 2022.