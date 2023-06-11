10 Studio-Quality DIY Microphones That Could Save You Thousands

High-end microphones are wildly expensive. As of this writing, there are used U47s on Reverb for over $20,000. But parts are affordable if you shop carefully, and it's possible to build a reasonably good facsimile of an expensive mic for under $200.

Why can't you expect to build a perfect copy? Well, you probably can, but it's not likely. In general, mic tech doesn't change much, so mic quality is a matter of using good components and maximizing quality every step along the way. That means perfect solders, a little bit of wire shielded, and circuit boards populated perfectly with high-quality components whether assembled by you or a vendor. And then there are the mic capsules themselves. Most "make a $5,000 mic for $50" tutorials assume that WidgetCo's WID87 capsule is basically the same as the K87 you really want to use. Others, however, claim that even OEM capsules bought for cheap on the internet tend to be seconds, sometimes with substantial flaws.

But if you shop and build carefully, you can get close ... probably closer than the untrained ear can hear. Depending on your hourly rate doing whatever it is that you do, you might find that building a high-quality microphone isn't really a money-saving venture. What you're doing is building sweat equity — trading your effort for the lower cost. But there are other upsides as well, the main one being that you will learn a lot along the way.