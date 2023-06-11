Why You May Want To Hold Off On Using Apple Card's High-Yield Savings Account

For customers in Apple's ecosystem, there's a lot to like about the company's recently introduced high-yield savings account. Announced in April and available to holders of Apple Card, Apple's co-branded credit card, the savings account is extremely simple to set up, there are no service fees, and it offers a 4.15% APY at the time of this writing. The iPhone maker claims that yield is more than 10 times the national average rate for savings accounts at traditional banks and credit unions.

The Apple savings account is operated in conjunction with banking firm Goldman Sachs, which is also Apple's partner on the Apple credit card. In the first four days that the savings account was offered, Apple reportedly received almost $1 billion in deposits from 240,000 users. However, after several weeks of utilizing their accounts, some customers claim that transferring funds to outside institutions is proving difficult.

Per the Wall Street Journal, some account holders have complained of a weeks-long wait to transfer money from the Apple savings account to an external bank account. Also, the instructions to initiate the transfer haven't been consistent, which is creating an additional layer of stress. Perhaps most alarming is that after the transfer was initiated, some customers report that the funds are removed from the Apple account, yet aren't reflected in the recipient account's balance — essentially disappearing for a period of time.