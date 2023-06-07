ChatGPT Was Tasked With Writing An Episode For Black Mirror & Failed Tremendously

The human mind behind "Black Mirror," a mind-bending TV show known for its unexpected plot twists, asked ChatGPT to write an episode for the hit series and likened the results to "sh*t." Talking to Empire about his experience, "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker revealed that he asked the AI chatbot to generate episode ideas for the acclaimed series and came out underwhelmed.

"All it's done is look up all the synopses of 'Black Mirror' episodes and sort of mush them together," Brooker said. The results are not surprising. Ever since ChatGPT popped up on the internet and AI evangelists started to hawk its seemingly limitless potential, creative folks have complained about how the AI chatbot has a habit of regurgitating the same ideas over and over again.

By their nature, AI chatbots like ChatGPT are tasked with presenting a summarized version of what they find online and source from their training data using natural language. Brooker's experience with ChatGPT falls in line with SlashGear's interview with a filmmaker, who remarked that ChatGPT can't be trusted with generating new ideas for creative projects and that it has some diversity and bias issues to overcome, as well.