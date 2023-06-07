Twitter Expands Tweet Edit Window For Blue Subscribers

It's been difficult keeping track of things that have happened since Twitter rolled back its legacy verification system earlier this year, and introduced its open-to-all Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter's much-maligned subscription service rolled out to users back in March 2023 with a promise of handing over the once-coveted Blue checkmark to anyone willing to pay.

To make the deal sweeter, the Elon Musk-owned company bundled a bunch of features that would only be accessible to Twitter Blue users. Among the newer feature additions to Twitter Blue users was the ability to edit tweets. The feature came with a caveat, though, and gave users just 30 minutes to make the edits before they were permanently locked from editing. Twitter has just confirmed that it is making a slight adjustment to that time window.

Starting today, June 8, 2022, Twitter Blue subscribers will get up to an hour to edit their tweets, compared to the earlier 30-minute time window. The development was confirmed by the official Twitter Blue handle.

Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets. — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 7, 2023

Given the haphazard manner in which several new features were rolled out to Twitter users since the Musk takeover, it is unclear if the expanded tweet edit timeframe was implemented post-user feedback. Nevertheless, if you are among the 400,000-odd Twitter Blue subscribers (as of March 2023), you now have 30 more minutes to make final changes to your tweet before they are set in stone. Note that users are still limited to editing tweets a total of five times within this hour-long window.