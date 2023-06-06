Instagram May Be The Next Social Media App To Get An AI Chatbot

It looks like Meta is working on a new feature for Instagram that'll give users of the latter service direct access to an AI chatbot. The discovery comes in the form of a screenshot shared by reverse engineer and software dev Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter. In the image, users are presented with an Instagram mobile app screen that reads "Chat with an AI."

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀 ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

A description of this apparently upcoming feature explains that users can chat with the AI to get advice and answers to questions, as well as use it to "find the best way to express yourself and get help writing messages." It's unclear what all that entails, but it's clear that generating written text — something popularized by ChatGPT — will be a core feature. That means users may be able to tell the chatbot helper to write a DM to a friend and the AI will take over from there, crafting a message for the user to review, tweak, and then send.