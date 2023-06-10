Web Roulette: The Mobile Browser For Those Who Love Random Chance & Swiping Left

If you're on TikTok, you're no stranger to how the Following page works. It's a section on the app made up of a never-ending stream of videos from the creators you follow. What gives it its charm is that you'll never know whose content you'll get each time you swipe up. It can either be a new video from one creator or an old video from another. It's like a Kinder Surprise with every swipe. If you ever get bored on the Following tab, you can switch to the For You Page (FYP) and get brand new content, mostly from other creators outside of the ones you already follow.

Now imagine that same energy but for web pages instead of videos. That's what Web Roulette is all about. Launched in late May 2023, Web Roulette is essentially a mobile browser for iOS. However, it doesn't work like the regular old Google Chrome or Firefox. Let's explore what this new app is and how to use it.