This ChatGPT Powered Instacart Feature Could Change The Way You Buy Groceries And Plan Meals

As of May 31, the Ask Instacart feature has been added to the search bar on the Instacart app for all users. When using the search bar, if you ask a direct question rather than a traditional search term, the onboard AI will cross-reference your inquiry against Instacart's massive selection of products and businesses to give you the most relevant answer possible.

The Ask Instacart AI is no pushover, as it's able to parse all kinds of different queries. For instance, if you're getting tired of the same choice of fish for your meals, you could ask, "What kind of fish is similar?" to get recommendations on fish products with similar tastes and prices. Or, if you're looking to experiment with new dish ideas, you could ask "What kind of sauce pairs well with this fish?" or "What's a good side dish for this fish?" No matter the question, Ask Instacart can provide advice and recommend products.

"Instead of just limiting their weekly basket with the same staples, customers' purchasing power will grow. They're going to discover a greater number of products that meet their needs, their basket sizes will grow, and over time, we believe they'll be more engaged customers for the retailers and brands we work with," an Instacart representative told Supermarket News about the feature.