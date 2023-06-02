Google Taps Machine Learning To Improve Gmail Search On Mobile

Google announced today that the search function for Gmail on mobile is getting an upgrade. The new feature will implement machine learning in order to give users more efficient and relevant search results when looking for specific emails using the search bar. Starting June 2, this new feature will gradually roll out over the next 15 days to Google Workspace customers, as well as anyone who uses a personal Gmail account.

If you're a Gmail user, nothing needs to be done to access the new feature. You won't have to update your app or add an extension. You can use the search bar to type in relevant keywords for the emails you're looking for, and Google's new algorithm will take over from there. Previously, results from such a search would simply list any and all emails that contain the keywords you've searched, in order of most recent to oldest.

With its new machine learning models, Gmail will now present you with a dedicated "Top Results" section from your search, featuring emails from your inbox based not just on the keywords you input, but also your "most recent emails and other relevant factors to show you the results that best match your search query." Underneath this new algorithm-generated section, you'll then get a traditional, full list of all search results sorted by recency.