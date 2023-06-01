Apple-Exclusive Traffic App ETA Is Finally Available For CarPlay

Many iPhone users love ETA, an Apple-exclusive app dedicated to showing accurate commute times and traffic conditions for your planned excursions. The app has been available on iPhone and Apple Watch for some time, but strangely sidestepped CarPlay functionality. That changes with version 2.7 of the app.

"We're excited to announce that with this version we're introducing support for Apple Car Play. That's right, now you have all your favourite locations on the dash of your car. Open ETA in CarPlay to see travel time and traffic conditions," the app's changelog reads.

The update brings ETA to your car's in-dash unit with hard-to-miss labels showing estimates to your favorite and frequently visited locations. You can also view these destinations on a map, or view conditions for addresses tied to upcoming calendar events, complete with recommended leave times to help you maximize your day. One tap will get you started with directions in Apple Maps. You can download the update right now at the Apple App Store. It should appear in your list of CarPlay apps the next time your phone syncs with your vehicle.