What Is Nanotechnology And How Does It Work?

Most of us don't interact with the nanoscale in our day-to-day lives — not consciously, anyway. The nanoscale is small. Incredibly, fantastically, unfathomably small. A nanometer is a measurement of distance — a billionth of a meter, to be precise (and a meter is roughly 3 feet and 3 inches). If we could somehow blow up a meter until it was the size of the Earth, a nanometer would be about the size of a grape.

In a nutshell, nanotechnology is the use of technology to assemble, disassemble, and otherwise manipulate things at this tiny scale. That means controlling individual molecules, or even individual atoms. For example, you could fit about four water molecules end-to-end in one nanometer. Of course, water molecules, like pretty much everything else at this size, don't necessarily want to line up in a neat and orderly way. That's what makes this such a challenging field to work in.

In fact, nanotechnology isn't really a field of its own. It's the point where chemistry merges with nuclear physics, and quantum physics casts its spooky shadow. Molecular biology can also find its way onto the nanoscale stage. A strand of DNA, which is really a dense and rich medium for storing information, is about two nanometers in width, demonstrating the immense power of the world of the very small. Difficult as nanotechnology is to develop and implement, its potential uses range from the medical to handwritten circuitry and even "living robots." And that's only the start.