No Man's Sky Lands On Mac Today With Cross-Save, Cross-Play Support

"No Man's Sky" is quite possibly one of the most notorious examples of late-stage success in modern gaming. After an extremely rocky and controversial launch, the developers doubled down and rebuilt the game from the ground up. Thanks to that, it has hit its stride and then some; with new updates and features continuing to roll out almost seven years on.

The latest advancement for "No Man's Sky" is the jump from PC to Mac. In a new update released today, "No Man's Sky" is officially 100% Mac ready, built for compatibility with both Apple silicon and i5 Intel Mac computers. This tweaked version is also optimized to take advantage of a Mac's onboard SSD, as well as MetalFX upscaling tech to ensure the best possible graphical fidelity.

All of these features have been released as a free update to the Steam version of "No Man's Sky," with an official launch on the Mac App Store slated for the near future. If you already own the PC version on Steam, you don't need to purchase it again to play on a Mac.