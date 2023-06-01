No Man's Sky Lands On Mac Today With Cross-Save, Cross-Play Support
"No Man's Sky" is quite possibly one of the most notorious examples of late-stage success in modern gaming. After an extremely rocky and controversial launch, the developers doubled down and rebuilt the game from the ground up. Thanks to that, it has hit its stride and then some; with new updates and features continuing to roll out almost seven years on.
The latest advancement for "No Man's Sky" is the jump from PC to Mac. In a new update released today, "No Man's Sky" is officially 100% Mac ready, built for compatibility with both Apple silicon and i5 Intel Mac computers. This tweaked version is also optimized to take advantage of a Mac's onboard SSD, as well as MetalFX upscaling tech to ensure the best possible graphical fidelity.
All of these features have been released as a free update to the Steam version of "No Man's Sky," with an official launch on the Mac App Store slated for the near future. If you already own the PC version on Steam, you don't need to purchase it again to play on a Mac.
Cross-play and cross-save compatibility
In addition to the graphical muscle and processor compatibility, the Mac update for "No Man's Sky" is also bringing about full cross-play and cross-save support. Anyone who is playing the game on a Mac computer will be able to enjoy multiplayer with any other player online, be they a Mac player as well, or a PC player, as well as other supported platforms like Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, and the Nintendo Switch.
No Man's Sky Mac 🍎
🫂Cross Play
🪄Cross Save
🤘Metal 3
👟High Performance
👨💻Apple Silicon and Intel
🦄MetalFX Temporal & Spatial Upscaling
🛝Optimised Loading
🕹️Full Controller Support
🫀7 years of updates
Free to millions of existing Steam Playershttps://t.co/firELIBH5p pic.twitter.com/zDXdxGmiZ7
— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 1, 2023
Cross-save, meanwhile, is exclusively for PC-to-Mac and vice-versa. If you started playing "No Man's Sky" on one platform, you can easily pick up and play your save file on the other. If you were previously playing "No Man's Sky" on a PC, for instance, but want to begin playing on a Mac instead, you can immediately load your save file from the Steam Cloud and pick up where you left off.
For those starting the game fresh on Mac, the Mac version features every single update "No Man's Sky" has received over the last seven years of its continued development. Both the Mac and PC versions are completely equal in terms of features, so you can play either without worrying about missing out on content or gameplay. This includes both keyboard and controller support, so you can truly enjoy the game however you like.