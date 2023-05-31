The Emergency Braking Tech U.S. Safety Regulators Say All Vehicles Should Have

As part of a larger initiative by the Biden administration to reduce the nation's rate of traffic fatalities and injuries, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would make automatic emergency braking (AEB) technology a requirement on all passenger cars and light trucks manufactured for sale in the United States.

When implemented in a vehicle, AEB technology uses sensors, software, and other systems to automatically apply the brakes when it detects an imminent crash, or apply stronger braking if it determines the driver is not manually braking hard enough. The rule proposed by U.S. safety regulators comes after data suggests that AEB technology mitigates the severity of crashes and can potentially save many lives.

According to NHTSA Chief Counsel Ann Carlson, "We've seen the benefits of the AEB system in some passenger vehicles already even at lower speeds, and we want to expand the use of the technology to save even more lives."

The new proposed rule would require AEB in vehicles moving up to 62 miles per hour, as well as requiring the tech to also work in low-light conditions at night. The regulation would currently apply to all U.S. vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of five tons or less, which is nearly all light automobiles in the country. If the rule is adopted, car and truck manufacturers will have three years before the AEB requirement takes effect.