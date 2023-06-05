Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A Used Graphics Card

It's no secret that high-end computer parts can be prohibitively expensive. Getting a beefy graphics card alone can take up the lion's share of your total build cost, but it's a necessity to play the latest big games or perform high-intensity rendering work. In this particular case, your first inclination may be to try and obtain a second-hand graphics card to knock a few bucks off the price.

However, while it is more than possible to get a good used graphics card, doing so can be a much more difficult process than just buying a fresh one. This isn't like buying a used toaster, after all — a graphics card is a piece of precision equipment that needs to be functioning just so, or you could risk the integrity of your entire build. If you're going to go on the hunt for a used graphics card, make sure you keep a few safety advisories in mind.