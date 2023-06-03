How To Remove Version History In Google Docs

As a student or professional, chances are you work with word processors a lot of the time. Word processors come with tons of features that can be really handy for any document you're writing, from short newsletters and essays to image-heavy eBooks and reports.

If you're using Google Docs, one of its underrated but important features is the version history. The version history is essentially a tracker for all the changes made in the document. It shows what the changes are, who made them, and when. While the version history is not frequently used, it can be a real lifesaver in cases when you need to restore a specific version of the file or check who changed certain sections of the content.

However, there will be instances when you want to delete the version history altogether. Maybe you don't want others to see how the document came to be or you're embarrassed about the edits you've made before. Unfortunately, Google Docs doesn't come with a feature for deleting the version history, but we'll walk you through two workarounds you can try instead.