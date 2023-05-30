How To Use Netflix's Transfer Profile Feature As US Password Crackdown Begins

Netflix announced that it would start enforcing its password-sharing policies in May 2023, though it isn't ready to roll out the banhammer for these accounts quite yet. Rather, the company has introduced a couple of new options for subscribers who want to share their password with someone who doesn't live in the same household: upgrading to a higher-tier plan and paying extra, or transferring the outsider's profile so that they can create (and pay for) their own Netflix account.

At the time of writing, Netflix offers four plan tiers in the United States: Standard with advertisements for $6.99 per month, Basic for $9.99 per month, Standard without ads for $15.49 per month, and Premium for $19.99 per month. Customers can share their accounts with people who live outside of their household if they're subscribed to either Standard (one extra member) or Premium (two extra members). However, each additional person will come with a $7.99 per month fee on top of the regular monthly cost.

If you're not willing to pay the fee to keep the extra user on your Netflix account, you'll need to initiate the profile transfer process so they can keep their lists, watch history, and other preferences when they create their own account. This process is made simple using a tool available in your Netflix account settings.