This YouTuber Used Raspberry Pi And ChatGPT To Automatically Remote Start Their Car

Winter has its perks and drawbacks. After all, you're spared from the sweltering heat and experience fewer allergy symptoms all while enjoying the powdery snow. However, while winter can be good for your body, the same can't be said for your car. If it's out in the cold overnight, it's recommended to warm a cold engine up for about a minute before getting the vehicle out of your driveway. This ensures that your engine and all its moving parts are well-lubricated and ready to go.

While this sounds like an easy enough task, you've likely forgotten to do it a couple of times in the past. Beyond that, nothing could be worse than sitting in your car, anxiously waiting for it to warm up when you're already running late for work. A YouTuber solves that problem by automatically remote starting his car with the help of a Raspberry Pi project powered by ChatGPT.