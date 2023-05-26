Not Every Scientist Is Thrilled Elon Musk's Neuralink Just Got Human Trial Approval

Elon Musk-backed Neuralink has finally received the US FDA approval to start human trials of its brain interface implant. The invasive implant has so far been tested on animals only, with demonstrations showing test primates controlling a computer cursor and even playing pong on a screen with their thoughts. The approval for clinical trials on human volunteers marks the first step towards Neuralink realizing Musk's goals of curing quadriplegia, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer's, among severe conditions.

However, the medical community isn't too thrilled about the news of Neuralink getting the crucial approval, and has expressed its concerns once again. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a non-profit that counts over 17,000 certified medical practitioners in its experts, has once again lambasted the company over past mishaps and urged it to invest in non-invasive technology instead of implanting electrodes inside a human brain.

"Musk needs to drop his obsession with sticking a device in our heads," remarks PCRM's research wing director Ryan Markley, adding that the billionaire should focus on non-invasive brain interface solutions. Neuralink says on its website that it wants to make a "cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface" that wirelessly transmits neural signals. But first, a robot drills a hole in the skull through which the "Link" chip dangles metallic threads that are 5-micron in width in the cortex area. This chip also measures vital signs like temperature, pressure, and movement to look for signs of abnormality. Musk says he eventually wants to make the Neuralink implant process as simple as LASIK eye surgery.